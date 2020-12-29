🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Township police are seeking the public’s help to identify a man they call the “Little Bandit” after a robbery at Little Caesars and an attempted heist at another restaurant.

Police said the unidentified suspect entered Little Mexico restaurant on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard at about 7 p.m. on Dec. 23. The suspect showed something he referred to as a weapon and demanded money, police said.

Police said the suspect fled without any cash as the restaurant had made a night deposit at a bank.

The suspect fled in a black colored four-door vehicle, police said.

About one hour later, police said the same suspect entered Little Caesars on Blackman Street and robbed the business before fleeing in the same vehicle.

Police described the suspect as a black male with some grey scruff and wore a large white face covering, a black puffy vest over a possible Champion sweatshirt and light colored pants.

Anyone with information on the robberies, the vehicle or who can identify the suspect is asked to call Wilkes-Barre Township detectives at 570-606-4791, by text message at 570-760-0215 or by email at [email protected] Police said all information will be kept in confidence.