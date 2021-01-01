🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — While a decision on whether to veto the amended 2021 budget is expected after New Year’s, Mayor George Brown disputed the statement by three council members his administration impeded their efforts to make the changes.

The city Charter sets a 10-day deadline from the Dec. 29 approval of the ordinance amending the budget for Brown to exercise his veto power and send it back to city council with his objections.

Brown Thursday said he hasn’t yet made a decision. “That’ll be next week,” he said.

But Brown had made up his mind about the council majority of Vice Chairman Tony Brooks, John Marconi and Beth Gilbert McBride who faulted him and his administration for the mix-up of including inflated revenues in the spending plan, resulting in a $1.1 million surplus.

Distancing the administration from “formulating or contributing” to the amended budget, Brown late Wednesday sent an email to the Times Leader responding to an earlier statement the majority council issued. Brown called out the three council members and held them responsible for the mess.

“Their lack of attention to detail and follow-up to their budget amendments are a direct result of their incompetent approach to a complicated budget and should be a concern for the residents of Wilkes-Barre,” Brown said in the email.

Brown also provided the email Wilkes-Barre Finance Director Brett Kittrick sent to all five council members, including supporters of the mayor’s budget Chairman Bill Barrett and Mike Belusko, on Dec. 28, the day before the vote, asking for their input in order to finalize the budget and about the surplus created by the amendments.

The changes approved by the council majority raised the annual recycling and sewer maintenance fees to $75 from $50, lower than what Brown proposed in order to balance the budget and avoid layoffs and cuts in services. In addition, the revenue from fines was increased by $100,000, the rental inspection fee was raised to $100 from $75, and overtime and workers compensation costs were each cut by $200,000.

“From what I can see, the net effect of all these changes will result in a $1,100,000 budget surplus. Am I understanding this correctly or should there be more changes to balance it?” Kittrick asked in his email.

Kittrick and Brown said none of the council members responded to the question about the surplus. But it wasn’t until approximately 1 p.m. Tuesday, the day of the budget vote, when Brooks, Marconi and McBride finalized their responses to Kittrick’s other questions, Brown said in his email.

“They were incorporated into the amended budget and sent to council at approximately 3:45 p.m. via email. The council members chose not to request assistance,” Brown said.

The time frame coincided with the sequence of events listed in the email from the council majority.

“We did not receive the amended budget until around 4 p.m., just before our meeting, and we were not able to review the email( from Kittrick) until after our meeting,” the council majority said in its email.

The special meeting on the amended budget began at 6 p.m. and lasted approximately 45 minutes. There was no mention of a surplus.

The amended budget posted on the city’s web site, wilkes-barre.city/finance, lists revenues of $53.9 million and $52.8 million in expenses. The revenue line items for the sewer and recycling fees were inflated, however.

Rather than adjusting the fees to the new $75 annual rate, the $100 initially proposed by Brown, who later reduced the rates in an attempt to reach a compromise with the council majority, was included and $300,000 in delinquent costs approved by the council majority was added to each line item. The other changes were made, except the higher rental inspection fee was not included.

“We had assumed based on our vote to increase the recycling fee, sewer fee, and rental inspection fee, that he (Kittrick) would have included those changes in the amended budget since we had already voted on those amendments at our council meeting on December 17th,” the council majority said in its email.

The council majority said it made the mistake of trusting the administration. “We expected the administration to not purposely mislead us as council members. We expected them to work with us, and not against us for the residents of this city,” the council majority said in its email.

The council majority acknowledged the budget on paper was inaccurate, but they were confident it’s a solid plan aimed at addressing the city’s financial issues.

“Despite the roadblocks and the potential for a veto by the mayor, we will continue to work in the best interests of the residents we represent. We will continue to use our voices to help the taxpayers and residents of the city,” the council majority said.