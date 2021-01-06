🔊 Listen to this

EDWARDSVILLE — A Larksville police officer assisting at the scene of a domestic dispute was punched several times in the leg while arresting Richie Lee McCloud on Monday.

Police were arresting McCloud after he failed officers’ commands to return to his residence on Plymouth Street in Edwardsville, according to court records.

McCloud resisted arrest and punched Officer Balley Conforti at least twice in the thigh, court records say.

McCloud was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Joseph Carmody in West Pittston on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, public drunkenness and two counts of disorderly conduct. He was released on $7,500 unsecured bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to a domestic dispute involving McCloud and a woman inside their residence just before 3:30 p.m.

An officer heard yelling and sounds of a struggle coming from an apartment.

The officer announced himself before entering the apartment and was directed by a child to a bedroom where the door was obstructed.

After the officer pushed open the door, McCloud was observed holding a woman against a wall, the complaint says.

The woman told police McCloud became upset after receiving a phone call that his brother was arrested. She claimed McCloud got loud and started drinking heavily after the phone call.

She told police, the complaint says, she attempted to distance herself from McCloud who followed her in the apartment. She was leaving the apartment with the child when McCloud grabbed her purse and broke a key to a vehicle, the complaint says.

She grabbed onto McCloud’s legs when he walked toward the child who called 911.

Police said the woman wanted to leave the apartment for the night with the child.

As officers were leaving the apartment after she left, McCloud followed them outside and refused commands to return to the apartment.

Police allege McCloud had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage and told officers he was going to spit in their faces.

McCloud made a “throat clearing noise” in an attempt to spit at officers, the complaint says.

When McCloud failed to return to the apartment, he was advised he was under arrest.

McCloud resisted arrest and punched Conforti in the thigh, according to the complaint.

Police stunned McCloud with a Taser and he continued to his belligerent behavior and aggression while being processed at the Edwardsville police station.