WILKES-BARRE — A witness to a physical domestic assault between a boyfriend and girlfriend told police the man was hallucinating and claimed to have seen lizards, according to court records.

City police arrested Iglesias Max McEntyre, 32, of West Main Street, Plymouth, after seeing numerous injuries on the body of a woman Sunday night.

Police responded to a domestic dispute at a residence on Carlisle Street just after 8 p.m.

A woman told police a man she knows as “Max” was inside “beating on his girlfriend and hallucinating, stating that he sees lizards,” court records say.

She claimed Max, identified as McEntyre, and his girlfriend stayed the night at the Carlisle Street residence as she lived in Pottsville.

Officers entered the residence and were not able to find anyone.

A short time later, officers returned to the residence finding McEntyre and the woman in the basement with the woman covering her head with a hat and a hooded sweatshirt.

After McEntyre was separated from the woman, she told officers “I’m scared, I’m scared,” court records say.

Police in court records say the woman had injuries to her head, face, arms, rib cage and hips that were consistent with domestic abuse.

She told police McEntyre punched her numerous times and would not let her out of a bedroom as he accused her of having sexual relations with federal agents, court records say.

Police said the woman was treated at a hospital.

McEntyre was arraigned Monday on charges of terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail.