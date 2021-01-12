🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH — A man was arraigned overnight on a criminal homicide charge after a body was found inside a residence on Gaylord Avenue late Monday afternoon.

Authorities have not released the name of the man who was arrested or details about the homicide.

District Judge Donald Whittaker in Nanticoke arraigned the man earlier this morning but the criminal complaint is being withheld per request from the district attorney’s office.

A message to District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis seeking the reason why the criminal complaint is being withheld was not immediately returned Tuesday morning.

Coroner Frank Hacken was not immediately available Tuesday morning seeking information about the victim.

A news conference is scheduled for later today.