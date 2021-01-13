🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Rep. Tarah Toohil Tuesday announced that she has been reappointed to serve on the House Children and Youth, Human Services, Professional Licensure and Rules committees for the 2021-22 legislative session.

Toohil was sworn into office for another term in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Jan. 5.

“I am especially gratified to once again be named to the Children and Youth Committee, where I look forward to working with my colleagues on legislation that protects our youngest and most vulnerable citizens,” said Toohil, R-Butler Township. “Since first taking office, I have focused on improving the lives of Pennsylvania’s children, including those who are adopted and in foster care. Serving on this committee is key to my work of accomplishing those goals.”

The Children and Youth Committee studies adoption and child protection issues, along with child day care services, infant/child/mother health issues, juvenile delinquency, and adolescent and teen problems.

The Human Services Committee considers legislation related to programs and services for persons with disabilities, individuals who suffer from alcohol or drug addiction, and the professionals who help these communities.

The Professional Licensure Committee considers all legislation dealing with the 29 professional and licensing boards and commissions in Pennsylvania. Those professionals range from physicians and cosmetologists to real estate agents and funeral directors.

The Rules Committee is reserved for House leaders and senior members who work together to oversee the legislative process. It is also charged with reviewing legislation that returns to the House after being amended by the Senate.

All bills are assigned to a standing committee to undergo review. Committees may hold hearings on legislation, consider amendments to pending bills and report them to the full House for a vote.

Rep. Kaufer to lead House

Economic Recovery Task Force

Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston, stood alongside House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Center/Mifflin, and other House members at the state Capitol Tuesday as they announced the launch of the House Economic Recovery Task Force which Rep. Kaufer will be leading.

“This pandemic, as well as the unilateral shutdowns enacted by the governor have wreaked havoc on businesses across our Commonwealth, and it is time to pick up the pieces and work toward building a better, more prosperous Pennsylvania,” Kaufer said. “I am humbled to have the opportunity to lead this task force and, with the help of my colleagues, seek meaningful solutions to help our business owners get back on their feet.”

Kaufer said the establishment of this task force comes after the devastation Pennsylvania has experienced due to the ongoing pandemic. He said the task force will focus on the disincentives the pandemic caused for state businesses, especially those in the service industry, and from there develop solutions that will allow those businesses to flourish, expand and hire more employees once again.

For more information about this outreach, or any other state-related issue, contact Kaufer’s district office in Luzerne, located at 161 Main St., by calling 570-283-1001. Information can also be found online at RepKaufer.com or Facebook.com/RepKaufer.