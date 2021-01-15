🔊 Listen to this

Federal investigators won’t be filing criminal charges in a Luzerne County temporary election worker’s discarding of nine overseas military ballots for the Nov. 3 general election, Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler in the state’s Middle District announced Friday.

“After a thorough investigation conducted by the FBI and prosecutors from my office, we have determined that there is insufficient evidence to prove criminal intent on the part of the person who discarded the ballots,” Brandler said in a release, adding that the matter is now closed.

The county District Attorney’s Office had requested the federal investigation, which revealed that the nine military ballots had been discarded by a former worker and subsequently retrieved from a dumpster.

Brandler thanked the FBI for “devoting the necessary resources to conduct a thorough and complete investigation.” He also credited the county election bureau staff and other county officials for cooperating with investigators and prosecutors.

All nine ballots were ultimately tallied in the general election results.

