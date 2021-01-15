🔊 Listen to this

Pat Kernan here with your PM update:

• In COVID-19 news, the Wilkes-Barre ZIP code of 18702 had the highest number of new cases in all of Luzerne County, posting 162 new cases between Jan. 8 and today.

• A federal judge has denied the request of disgraced Luzerne County Judge Mark Ciavarella for compassionate release from prison.

• The Dietrich Theater will be bringing back a popular documentary about an Elvis Presley impersonator * Also, the Times Leader’s Best of the Best 2021 nominations open up today, so head over to our website, timesleader.com, to vote in support of your favorite local businesses.

All that and more.