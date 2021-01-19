🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Autism support group S.A.F.E. Inc. is scheduled to hold its annual board meeting at noon Tuesday, Jan. 19 in the fourth floor board room at 100 North Wilkes-Barre Blvd.

This meeting will be open to the public. Mask wearing and social distancing are mandatory.

Formed in 1995, S.A.F.E. Inc. started as the gathering of small group of families affected by autism. The common motive among the group was to provide support and resources to one another and to the community. The group provides a range of programs for people of all ages, from infants to adults, as well as special events.

For more information about its services, or to become a member of volunteer, visit autismsafe.org, call 570-822-7259 or email [email protected]