🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — In a very brief virtual meeting Tuesday with only one action item on the agenda, the Luzerne County Board of Trustees unanimously approved a three-year contract with the Classified Council Educational Support Personnel Association, which President Thomas Leary said currently covers 114 employees including custodians, maintenance, assistants and clerks.

The contract runs from July 1 through June 30, 2023. It was ratified by the association prior to the board vote.

According to a media release issued after the meeting, the contract extension includes a wage freeze for the first year. In the second year, classified staff members will get a 1.5% annual salary increase, which equates to $622 for full-time employees and $398 for part-time employees.

The deal includes approval of a revised Memorandum of Understanding regarding health care, designating a specific amount to be put into a health care reserve fund.