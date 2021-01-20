🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — A man from Shickshinny accused of disguising himself as a department store employee when he allegedly stole items was captured by township police Tuesday.

Police said Justin Mausteller, 26, and Melissa Gray, 32, of Harveys Lake, were arrested when officers responded to two people attempting to force their way inside a building on Union Street just before 6 a.m.

Mausteller and Gray were found inside a taxi, police said.

A records check showed Mausteller was wanted by police in Wilkes-Barre Township on charges he stole two hover-boards from Walmert Supercenter Center on Dec. 31, and Gray wanted by the Luzerne County Sheriff’s Department and Wyoming County Adult Probation.

According to the criminal complaint by Wilkes-Barre Township police:

Mausteller entered Walmart and was recognized by store security from prior retail theft incidents.

Mausteller selected to hover-boards valued at $98 each and placed them in a shopping cart before moving to the garden center.

Police said the garden center area was not in use due to the winter season. Doors in the garden center are alarmed and only used as an emergency exit.

Mausteller picked up a yellow vest he found inside the store in an attempt to appear he was a store employee, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint say Mausteller attempted to force open the garden center doors but was prevented by a store security official on the other side.

When Mausteller realized he was caught, he abandoned the merchandise and took off the yellow vest before fleeing out another door, the complaint says.

Police allege Mausteller got into a vehicle and initiated a pursuit with police turning onto the on-ramp to Interstate-81, zig-zagging through heavy traffic to escape.

Police estimated Mausteller was traveling at 90 mph when he turned north on the interstate where he used the berms to pass multiple vehicles.

Mausteller was arraigned by District Judge James Haggerty in Kingston on charges of retail theft, fleeing or eluding police, driving with a suspended license and five traffic violations. He was released on $5,000 unsecured bail.

Gray was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility while facing drug possession and paraphernalia charges filed by Wilkes-Barre Township police in July.