The Luzerne County Transportation Authority will end a longtime practice of providing life insurance to board members if a legal review determines it is improper, authority board Chairman Charles Sciandra said Wednesday.

“If it’s something wrong, we will fix it,” Sciandra said.

County Councilman Walter Griffith had publicly announced his discovery of the perk during Tuesday’s council meeting, saying he found it while reviewing the authority audit.

Sciandra said initial research indicates the life insurance for board members started in the 1990s, long before he joined the board.

He is not aware of any board members who sought seats based on the offering and said most are unaware life insurance is provided until they are seated.

The board has asked its solicitor to review the law and work with the county law office, which is performing its own analysis at the request of council.

Sciandra said the legal question will be whether the life insurance is considered compensation. And while the county’s home rule charter only authorizes compensation for the board that oversees property assessment appeals, it’s unclear if the charter supersedes state law governing authorities, Sciandra said.

Regardless of the legal analysis, Sciandra said he is confident board members will make a decision that is in the authority’s best interest.

“We want to get to the bottom of it. We were not hiding anything because it was clearly stated in the audit,” Sciandra said.

Sciandra also said the authority does not want the life insurance matter to sideline its focus on saving money by studying a potential consolidation with the County of Lackawanna Transit System (COLTS).

“We could potentially realize a million dollars in savings through this consolidation,” Sciandra said.

A council majority agreed Tuesday to form a joint-county consolidation study committee that also urges participation from Hazleton Public Transit, which provides transportation in the county’s southern half. Council representatives on the committee will be announced later.

Based on responses to Griffith’s inquiries about the life insurance, the transportation authority said current board members are offered a $45,000 basic term life insurance policy that costs the authority $291.60 per year for each member, or $2,624.40 for the entire nine-member board.

There are also 14 former board members who receive a $10,000 basic term life insurance policy that costs the authority $61.20 per person annually, for a total cost of $856.80 to the authority, it said.

In total, the authority spends $3,481.20 annually to provide life insurance to current and former board members, it said.

Griffith has asked the authority for the names of board members past and present receiving the life insurance and information on claims paid out under the policy. The authority said a response will take time to gather because the information dates back many years.