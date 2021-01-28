Home News Local Times Leader P.M. Update: Thursday, Jan. 28 NewsLocal Times Leader P.M. Update: Thursday, Jan. 28 By Patrick Kernan - January 28, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print 🔊 Listen to this Pat Kernan is here with your P.M. Update. An arrest in that Pittston shooting incident leads the report, along with a key vote tonight on fees by WB City Council, a cold day recipe you’ll want to try and more. Weather Wilkes-Barre clear sky enter location 21.6 ° F 24.8 ° 18 ° 42 % 5.1mph 1 % Fri 18 ° Sat 22 ° Sun 28 ° Mon 33 ° Tue 30 °