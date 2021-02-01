🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — In response to winter weather conditions through much of the state, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) are implementing additional restrictions on trucks and other vehicles on certain roadways around the state, which will begin at 9 a.m. and remain in place until conditions warrant their removal.

Motorists are urged to avoid travel if possible.

Effective at 9 a.m., vehicle restrictions are anticipated on the following roadways at Tier 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

• Interstate 76/276/95 (PA Turnpike mainline) from Interstate 81 (Carlisle Interchange, Exit 226) to the New Jersey border;

• Interstate 80 from Interstate 99 to Interstate 81;

• The entire length of Interstate 81 in both directions;

• The entire length of Interstate 83 in both directions;

• Interstate 283 in both directions;

• Interstate 476 (PA Turnpike Northeast Extension) from Interstate 276 (PA Turnpike mainline) to Interstate 78 (Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56); and

• Interstate 476 (PA Turnpike Northeast Extension) from Interstate 80 (Pocono Interchange, Exit 95) to Interstate 81 (Clarks Summit Interchange, Exit 131).

On roadways with Tier 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motor homes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

Effective at 9 a.m., vehicle restrictions are anticipated on the following roadways at Tier 4 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

• Route 22 from Interstate 78 to the New Jersey border;

• The entire length of Route 33 in both directions;

• The entire length of Interstate 78 in both directions;

• Interstate 80 from Interstate 81 to the New Jersey border;

• The entire length of Interstate 84 in both directions;

• The entire length of Interstate 380 in both directions; and

• Interstate 476 (PA Turnpike Northeast Extension) from Interstate 78 (Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56) to Interstate 80 (Pocono Interchange, Exit 95).

On roadways with Tier 4 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motor homes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

Tier 1 restrictions remain in effect on the following roadways:

• Interstate 70 in both directions from the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76) to the Maryland state line;

• Interstate 76 (PA Turnpike mainline) from Breezewood Interchange, Exit 161, to Interstate 81 (Carlisle Interchange, Exit 226)

• Interstate 80 in both directions from Interstate 99 to Interstate 79; and

• The entire length of Interstate 99 in both directions.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

• Tractors without trailers;

• Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

• Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

• Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

• Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

• Recreational vehicles/motor homes;

• School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and

• Motorcycles.

Additional speed and vehicle restrictions on these and other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions.

Most county facilities closed

Luzerne County Manager David Pedri Monday said due to the blizzard as well as the forecast for more snow this early afternoon, all Luzerne County facilities except for LCCF, EMA and the 911 facility will be closed Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. All will reopen to the public on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

Members of the public who are facing emergencies should contact 911 or their local police department. The Luzerne County Judiciary has assigned Magisterial District Judges to be on call and respond when needed.

Members of the public are also encouraged to go to the County’s website www.luzernecounty.org

Agencies included with our Human Services Department include the Area Agency of Aging, Children and Youth Services, Drug and Alcohol Division, Mental Health and Veterans Affairs.