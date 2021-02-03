McGinley says he’s been approached, hasn’t decided on run

Democratic Luzerne County Controller Michelle Bednar said Monday she will be seeking re-election this year.

Republican county Councilman Walter Griffith also said he is “definitely” running for the controller seat.

And county Council Chairman Tim McGinley, a Democrat, confirmed he has been approached about running for controller but hasn’t reached a decision on whether he will run.

In less than two weeks, or on Feb. 16, prospective candidates can start seeking voter signatures on their nomination petitions to appear on the May 18 primary election ballot.

Controller candidates from the same party compete against each other in the primary, and the winning nominee from each party then advances to the general election. Pennsylvania primaries force voters to nominate only candidates in their registered party, but voters are free to select contenders from any party in general elections.

Bednar, 54, of Conyngham Township, was elected controller in 2013 and 2017 and said she believes her experience performing audits in the seat merits a final four-year term. The county’s home rule charter limits the controller to three terms.

She plans to release a formal announcement soon.

A 66-year-old from Kingston Township, Griffith previously served as controller from 2010 until 2013 and said he has heard from many voters encouraging him to run because they appreciate his willingness to investigate fiscal matters.

“It’s the job I love. Why wouldn’t I run for it?” Griffith said.

A 74-year-old Kingston resident, McGinley was elected to county council three times and is in the second year of his final, four-year term. The charter also limits council members to three consecutive terms.

The controller is paid $64,999 annually and is the “independent watchdog over county fiscal and management activities,” according to the charter.

While home rule took away the controller’s power to hold up questionable payments before money goes out the door, the charter gave the controller authority to conduct audits of any county department, authority, board or commission. The controller has latitude to conduct a wide range of reviews, including fiscal, performance, management, contract and compliance audits.

Bednar and Griffith faced off in the November 2017 general election, and she prevailed. The final vote tally was 24,470 for Bednar and 20,621 for Griffith, the county’s election results archive shows.

In acknowledging his defeat, Griffith said at the time he wished Bednar well and that both sides ran a “good, clean campaign.” He also had observed Bednar did not win by a landslide.

Even seasoned political observers were unable to confidently predict the outcome of that 2017 race.

Griffith had resigned from the controller seat in 2013 as part of a plea agreement for allegedly recording two phone calls related to office matters and a closed-door executive session without permission of the parties involved. However, many did not view this as an impediment because he said he made a mistake in his efforts to fight for the people, and he was subsequently elected to the council seat.