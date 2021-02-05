🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis said a firearm was accidentally discharged when a round struck and killed a 10-year-old boy inside an Edwardsville residence earlier this week.

In a news release issued Friday, Salavantis stated the investigation into the fatal shooting is continuing.

Salavantis stated police in Edwardsville responded to a call for a 10-year-old gunshot victim at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The incident occurred inside a residence on Tobin Lane.

The investigation, Salavantis stated, indicates the firearm was accidentally discharged while the chamber was being cleared. At the same time, the child was jumping on a nearby couch when he was struck by the round, the district attorney stated.

An autopsy by forensic pathologist Dr. Gary Ross who determined the cause of death was a single gunshot wound. The manner of death is pending the investigation, which Salavantis stated is continuing.

The firearm was taken into evidence to be tested at a state police crime lab.

State police Forensic Services Unit processed the scene.