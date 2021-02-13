Collection schedules changes for holiday and forecast storm

WILKES-BARRE — City Hall will closed Monday for Presidents Day and there will be no Department of Public Works services.

The regularly scheduled garbage collection for residents in the Downtown and South Wilkes-Barre 1 neighborhoods will be rescheduled to Tuesday. The recycling pickup for Downtown and South Wilkes-Barre 1 will be rescheduled for Feb. 22.

A winter storm forecast for the beginning of next week will also affect the recycling collection for residents in North End, Heights, and Brookside. The rescheduled recycling pickup will be Feb. 23. Garbage collection in these neighborhoods will remain as scheduled for Tuesday.