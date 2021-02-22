🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man was transported to a local hospital after an unknown man slashed him with a box cutter before discharging rounds from a firearm Saturday, city police reported.

Police said they responded to a residence on Sambourne Street where they found a victim bleeding from his head at about 4:21 p.m.

The victim’s girlfriend told police a tall black male, 40s, was knocking on the rear door of their apartment. When the boyfriend answered the knocks, he was slashed by a box cutter during an argument with the unknown suspect, police said.

Police said the suspect brandished a firearm and fired several rounds into the ground before fleeing the area.

Police said they are reviewing video footage.