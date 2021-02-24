🔊 Listen to this

Former Pittston Area band director Brendan Carter, convicted on multiple sex offenses in October, will remain in jail.

A state appellate court Tuesday dismissed an appeal Carter, 31, of Falls Township, filed seeking to be released on bail pending his sentencing hearing in Luzerne County Court.

In a seven page opinion, the state Superior Court ruled they lack jurisdiction to review Carter’s appeal seeking bail, noting Carter’s appeal is an “unappealable” attempt to overturn a denial by Judge Joseph Sklarosky Jr. to impose bail.

Sklarosky denied Carter’s request for bail after a jury convicted him on 22 sex offenses on Oct. 2 following a week long trial.

Carter’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 25. Prior to being sentenced, Sklarosky will preside over a hearing to determine if Carter should be designated a sexually violent predator or sexual offender.

Luzerne County detectives arrested Carter in October 2018 after investigating allegations he sexually assaulted, played sexual type games and exposed himself to band members of the school.

Details listed in many criminal complaints are sexually graphic.

During a preliminary hearing that lasted several days, a parent who attended the proceeding was asked to remove a child from the courtroom due to disturbing evidence and testimony.

Carter was immediately fired from his position when he was arrested.

Carter was free on bail during his trial.

When he was convicted by the jury, Assistant District Attorney Nancy Violi requested to have Carter’s bail revoked, in which, Sklarosky agreed.

Carter then filed an appeal with the appellate court to be released on bail pending his sentencing hearing, an appeal that was dismissed Tuesday.