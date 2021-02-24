🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and six new deaths. The death count is now at 722.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 24,666 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 13,725 cases and 414 deaths; Monroe County has 9,520 cases and 264 deaths.

Vaccine distribution

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.