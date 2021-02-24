🔊 Listen to this

DUNMORE — Kevin Haggerty, a former state representative who represented parts of Scranton and much of northern Lackawanna County, has been charged with counts of forgery, fraud and theft, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

Haggerty, 48, of Dunmore, was charged on Wednesday with three felony counts of forgery, both a felony and misdemeanor count of access device fraud, and related misdemeanor counts of theft.

In a text sent to the alleged victim, Haggerty blamed the fraud on being in a “dark place” from drinking.

Haggerty, a Democrat, previously served in the state House of Representatives, representing the 112th District, first between 2013 and 2014, and then again between 2017 and 2018.

According to an affidavit sent to members of the media by the Office of the Attorney General, the investigation into Haggerty began on Jan. 12, when a woman named Debbie Checko called Dunmore Police to say there had been unauthorized purchases on her credit card, as recently as the day prior.

Checko told police that she works as a caregiver to an elderly dementia patient, who happens to be Haggerty’s mother, Diane Haggerty. She performs the work in Mrs. Haggerty’s home, saying that Kevin Haggerty occasionally comes to visit while Checko is taking care of her.

Checko said that, the last time they were both in the home at the same time, she found her cell phone case — a wallet-style case that contained her cards — had been opened at some point during the day, and she said that she knows that she did not open it and that Mrs. Haggerty couldn’t have without her knowledge. However, she said she did not make sure all her cards were there.

On Jan. 11, Checko said she logged into her credit card’s online account to pay the bill, when she noticed the balance was higher than she knew it should be. Checko said she hadn’t used the card in a long time in an attempt to pay it down, but she said that there had been 24 recent charges at various locations, totaling close to $850.

Checko checked her phone, and found the card was missing, then immediately reported the incident to Dunmore Police, saying she was suspicious of Haggerty.

The affidavit details all of the purchases allegedly made by Haggerty, including nearly $160 in groceries from a Gerrity’s Supermarket in Scranton on New Year’s Eve. According to police, an employee at the location said “It’s amazing how much this guy looks like Kevin Haggerty.” Surveillance footage from the store allegedly shows that, in addition to the substantial bill at the store, Haggerty walked out of the store without paying for a 12-pack of ginger ale.

All told, a total of $841.45 worth of fraudulent charges were made on Checko’s card, mostly for groceries, alcohol, gasoline and cigarettes, all in the area around Scranton.

In a phone interview with investigators, conducted on Jan. 18 due to Haggerty allegedly believing he may have had COVID-19 at the time, Haggerty allegedly aid he was denying nothing and that he started using the card the same day he took it.

After Haggerty allegedly admitted this to police, Checko got another bill from her credit card company, alerting her to additional fraudulent charges that were made before she contacted police but were not included in the original bill. Those charges brought the total alleged fraud up to $958.69.

Checko said she received a text from Haggerty, admitting to the fraud.

“Debbie, I just wanted to say how sorry I am. You were my friend and I abused that friendship,” Haggerty allegedly wrote. “You were so nice to everyone. My drinking got really bad and I’m in rehab in East Stroudsburg. I regret the things I did. I was scared and in a dark place. I’m truly sorry.”

The case was investigated by Dunmore Police before being referred to the Attorney General’s Office by the Lackawanna County District Attorney.

It isn’t the first time Haggerty has found himself in legal trouble; in 2017, he was cited for harassment after allegedly throwing water bottles at his then-wife during an argument. During their divorce, Haggerty spent significant time away from Harrisburg, missing 300 votes, according to reporting from WNEP at the time. He ultimately did not seek reelection in 2018, and his former seat is now occupied by Democrat Kyle Mullins.