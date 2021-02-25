🔊 Listen to this

A man from Wilkes-Barre captured by U.S. Marshals in Florida on an arrest warrant charging him with killing two men and injuring a third will stay another month in the Sunshine state.

Jayshawn Malik Johnson, 21, last known address as Madison Street, is scheduled for an extradition hearing March 24 in Miami-Dade County Court, according to online court records.

Johnson was captured in Miami on Feb. 19 and jailed at the Miami-Dade Correctional Facility.

An arrest warrant was issued for Johnson on Jan. 31 charging him with fatally shooting Damian Thomas, 32, and Maurice Chapman, 31, both of Wilkes-Barre, and injuring Quan Cade Jr. on Jan. 30.

The shootings happened in front of Bo’s on Main at 215 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

Surveillance cameras recorded the shooting with footage being released by police.

Police said they identified Johnson as the alleged gunman from surveillance cameras inside the lounge and outside.

Johnson is facing two counts each of criminal homicide and aggravated assault and one count each of criminal attempt to commit homicide, illegal possession of a firearm and firearms not to be carried without a license.

Court records say Johnson was prohibited from carrying and possessing a firearm due to prior convictions.