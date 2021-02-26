🔊 Listen to this

Kendra Radle said she disagrees with fellow Luzerne County Councilman Stephen J. Urban’s appointment to a county election board chairmanship seat and won’t alter that stance just because they are both Republicans.

And while she remains a proud Republican, Radle also announced Thursday she is stepping down as vice chair of the county Republican party “with regret” in case that organization ends up taking a position in support of Urban and the two Republican county election board members who put him on the board — Joyce Dombroski-Gebhardt and Keith Gould.

The county’s home rule charter says no election board member “shall be or have been an elective county official” at the time of their appointment and at least four years prior.

“I can’t in good conscience support elected officials who feel they’re above the law,” Radle said.

Radle said the county Republican organization may be expected to back Urban’s appointment and oppose potential county council efforts to remove Dombroski-Gebhardt, Gould and Urban from their election seats.

“This is going to be a huge conflict, and I have to support what is right,” Radle said.

While Radle believes Dombroski-Gebhardt and Gould were wrong to make the appointment after Chief County Solicitor Romilda Crocamo pointed out the charter prohibition, she places even more blame on Urban for accepting the appointment.

“It’s very clear to me in the charter that he can’t serve on the election board, let alone as chair. He knew that and still accepted it,” Radle said.

In taking the appointment, Urban had said he believes it is permitted under state law and that a legal challenge would resolve the issue.

Radle’s release about the resignation included this statement:

“After much consideration, I cannot, in good conscience represent all of the citizens of Luzerne County as a member of Luzerne County Council while also holding an office within the Luzerne County Republican Party Executive Committee. While I am resigning from my position as the vice chair, my Republican values have not wavered. An important role of the county Republican Party is to support all Republican candidates and elected officials. At this time, I feel that I have to take a stand to support what is right, what is just, what is ethical, and what is moral, over that of an entirely Republican agenda. I wish all the success to the Luzerne County Republican Party and will miss working alongside a great Chairman, Mr. Justin Behrens. I will continue to support the Luzerne County GOP in an unofficial capacity moving forward.”