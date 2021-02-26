🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH — A man believing the “Feds” were after him burglarized a residence and demanded clothing before police found him hiding in a bedroom closet Thursday night.

After police arrested Iglesias Max McEntyre, 32, from the residence in the 500 block of West Main Street, he allegedly urinated inside a holding cell within the police station.

According to the criminal complaint:

A tenant of the apartment opened a rear door when he spotted McEntyre lying on a porch. McEntyre entered the apartment claiming the “Feds” after him, turned off the lights and paced back-and-forth.

Another tenant repeatedly told McEntyre to leave but he refused. She got a child and left the apartment to call 911.

The tenant who opened the door remained in the apartment to see what McEntyre was going to do.

McEntyre demanded clothes and was given a winter coat and sweatpants.

When officers arrived at the scene, McEntyre kid in a bedroom closet where he was found, the complaint says.

After his arrest, police allege McEntyre screamed and thrashed his body when exiting a cruiser. He was placed in a holding cell where he allegedly urinated on a cell floor.

An officer dispensed pepper spray when McEntyre continued to be aggressive toward officers.

McEntyre was arraigned Friday on three counts of institutional vandalism, two counts of harassment and one count each of robbery, burglary, criminal trespass, terroristic threats, theft, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail as he was deemed a danger to society.

In an unrelated case, Wilkes-Barre police charged McEntyre after investigating a Jan. 10 domestic assault case on Carlisle Street. McEntyre allegedly was hallucinating and claimed to have seen lizards when he assaulted a woman, court records say.