WILKES-BARRE — Even after Mayor George Brown described the jobs they’d be doing, the three newest city fire fighters were all in.

Brown Friday swore in James Ellis, Candice Hartman and Donald Michalisin and welcomed them to the Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department.

Before an audience of family and friends, and city firefighters, gathered at the King’s College Scandlon Gymnasium where the ceremony was held because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brown told the new members about the holidays and family events they’d miss and the dangers of the job.

Brown also spoke of the positives of being part of what he said was the best department in the state and “joining an army” of highly trained and dedicated professionals.

“You’ll be saving lives in your careers and you’ll be doing things most people could never do,” Brown said.

The youngest of the trio, 23-year-old Michalisin was eager to get started. He and Hartman will be attending the Public Safety Center of Harrisburg Area Community College for two months starting Monday. Their graduation date is April 30.

Michalisin has a combined 10 years with the Shavertown Fire Department and the Back Mountain Regional Fire and Emergency Medical Service, plus a Bachelor’s Degree from a Penn State and the distinction of earning Eagle Scout rank with the Boy Scouts of America.

“My whole life I wanted to be a firefighter, so a dream come true. I just can’t wait to get the training I need for the job and protect the city of Wilkes-Barre,” Michalisin said.

Hartman, 25, has some experience as well, working with the Hanover Township Ambulance as an emergency medical technician. The mayor’s army reference didn’t shake her. She served on active duty with the Marines in Signals Intelligence from 2013 to 2018.

“I grew up in the firehouse. Both my parents are volunteers,” Hartman said.

The fact that the department is mostly male and she would be one of four female firefighters and EMTs wasn’t a big deal either. “I don’t think so. Five years in the Marine Corps, I blend in with everybody,” Hartman said.

“She’s a determined person, so she’ll get it done,” said her father Danny Harkenreader, a captain with the Hanover Township Fire Department.

For Ellis, it was the second time around. He worked with the Department from April 2014 to June 2017 and then went to work with the New York City Fire Department until just a few days ago.

“It’s home,” Ellis, 31, said of his return. “At the end of the day, it’s the same job and this is home. So it’s kinda nice to do it at home.”

Ellis won’t attend the fire academy in Harrisburg. Instead, he will undergo orientation with the department training officer in order to go to work.

The annual pay for the new firefighters is $49,025 plus benefits. All of them are state certified EMTs and took written civil and oral exams and a physical test administered by the Fire Civil Service Commission. They bring the staffing level up to 66, the number of budgeted positions for the department, said Chief Jay Delaney.

Delaney also apprised them of the job ahead, saying, “being a career firefighter you will see the best of people and in some cases tragedy. When the emergency scene may seem chaotic, you will bring professionalism and knowledge to handle any emergency that might be out there.”

Brown said he would see to it that the new hires and the department are trained and equipped.

“As a mayor, I’m going to make a pledge to you. I will keep you staffed properly. I will make sure you have the best equipment and I will support you. That’s my pledge to you,” Brown said.