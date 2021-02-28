🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — Sometimes, you just need a bit of help to get a hot meal on the table. And with the ongoing financial toll COVID-19 is having on millions of Americans, some people might need a bit more help than they normally would right now.

That’s where Lasagna Love comes in.

The national nonprofit was founded last May by a California mother named Rhiannon Menn with a simple goal in mind: linking people who could use a heart lasagna up with people who would be willing to make one.

Anita Riley, 38, of Pittston, was one of the people locally who said that she would be willing to make one.

“If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s to really take a look at our lives and ask what we’re doing here,” Riley told a Times Leader reporter during a phone interview late Friday morning. “While we were not unaffected by the pandemic, we were very blessed. So many people are hungry; so many people are hurting.

“I thought to myself, ‘I can make a lasagna,’” she went on. “It felt very approachable.”

Riley said that she was attracted to the volunteer-based nonprofit because it was an easy way to put forth a tangible, measurable benefit in her community.

According to her, after signing up on the group’s website, she and other volunteers are linked up with folks who have requested to be the beneficiary of a meal. Riley said that she and her family make, on average, four lasagnas every other week, but she said volunteers are free to set their delivery schedules to be as intensive or as lax as they want. And each of the lasagnas comes made with a heart in the center.

She said that she and her family make a night of doing the deliveries.

“When we did our first delivery, it was almost overwhelming,” she said. “It doesn’t seem like a huge thing, until you get a message a little bit later saying ‘You’re an angel.’”

Riley said that being a part of the program is also a good teachable moment for her two young children, who she hopes learn to count their blessings and to give of themselves to others. She said her 8-year-old daughter Ava said “I wish we could have 65 families” to deliver to.

And it isn’t just lasagnas. Riley said the group is accommodating of dietary restrictions and other needs.

Whether you’re interested in signing up to be a volunteer, sign up to get a meal, recommend a meal be sent to someone else or financially support the volunteers, information on how to do any of these things is available on Lasagna Love’s website, lasagnalove.org.