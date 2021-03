No injuries reported as bullets strike Wyoming Street residence

WILKES-BARRE — City police are investigating after shots were fired at a Wyoming Street home on Monday night.

No injuries were reported, but police said bullets did strike the double-block home at 26-28 Wyoming St. shortly before 10 p.m. At least seven evidence markers could be seen in the street around the crime scene.

