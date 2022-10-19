🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University will host the annual STEM Discovery Day Saturday, Nov. 5, an opportunity for area students in grades 7 through 9 to spend a morning engaged in hands-on activities that double as fun and a taste of the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math fields.

Wilkes faculty, staff and students will provide six different activities related to chemistry, biology, environmental engineering, earth and environmental science, anatomy, physiology, math, computer science and physics.

Check in begins at 8:30 a.m. in the Stark Learning Center, 150 S. River Street in Wilkes-Barre, with the activities running from 9 a.m. until noon. Events will be held in both the Stark center and the Cohen Science Center. Complimentary parking is available behind the Henry Student Center at 84 W. South St, Wilkes-Barre.

The event is free but registration is required. Register online at www.wilkes.edu/STEMDiscovery. Each child must be registered individually, an an adult must attend the activities with each child or group of children.

