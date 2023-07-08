🔊 Listen to this

We have lamented the excessive and dangerous use of airborne fireworks throughout Wyoming Valley for years, particularly since Harrisburg passed a law in 2017 that made them legal in Pennsylvania. Wilkes-Barre in particular could sound like a war zone not just on the night of July 4, but for many nights before and after, sometimes for weeks.

The risks were frustratingly glaring. Setting off flying fireworks in a densely populated area where buildings are closely packed (and often of considerable age) invites a house fire from stray sparks or misfires, and yes, they have happened.

The loud noises can set off PTSD in veterans and scare house pets. The rude insistence by some people to set them off late into the night and even into the early morning can disrupt sleep for everyone, especially children or people who need to rise early for their jobs.

We have never been optimistic that our regular editorial appeals would sway any of those so willing to disregard neighbors. As we wrote in a 2021 editorial urging Harrisburg to repeal or amend the 2017 statute, “We doubt people so disrespectful of the law, disinterested in the safety of their own neighborhood, and so insensitive to the actual neighbors read editorials, but we keep trying.”

While we doubt that editorial swayed the politicians, the state apparently got enough negative feedback on the 2017 law to at least modify it in 2022. One of the modifications added clear language that municipalities could adopt an ordinance that prohibits setting off fireworks within 150 feet of an inhabited structure.

Wilkes-Barre Council and Mayor George Brown took advantage of the change earlier this year by passing such an ordinance, with a fine of up to $500. Brown promised to enforce the ordinance, and at least by his own account, the city did. Twenty people were cited this week.

Brown believes the ordinance helped curb what had become a truly rampant use of aerial fireworks in the city, and we agree. While July 4th itself was still a night of over-the-top, excessive noise, the days preceding and those following the holiday have been much quieter, and by extension felt much safer.

Brown had a piece of data on the “safer” part. A fire on Johnson Street — thankfully put out by the property owner with a garden hose (and exposing an apparent problem with call response) — was the only firework-related emergency call over the holiday weekend. Brown said the number of such calls is typically much higher.

The real logic behind the state’s 2017 relaxation of fireworks sales restrictions seemed almost certainly fiscal. it included an 18% sales tax (12% on top of the standard 6%) on those fireworks. But we suspect statewide, if you could add it all up, municipalities have spent a fortune in emergency responses, both medical and firefighting, to problems created by the use of the legalized fireworks.

We don’t want to jinx things, but this ordinance and the enforcement seem to be turning the tide. We hope the city continues aggressive enforcement, and we encourage of municipalities with dense housing stock to consider passing a similar law.

– Times Leader