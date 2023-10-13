🔊 Listen to this

In a pattern eerily similar to a recent spate of threats, local public school were dismissing students early Friday morning, with at least two districts announcing the move by noon.

Lake Lehman sent out a text message at 9:29 a.m. announcing that “due to a threat received against all schools, all students will be evacuating the buildings,” and that after the initial evacuation to specific locations, students would be transported home via school bus.

By 11:50 a.m., Superintendent Brian Costello sent out an email announcing a threat to all Wilkes-Barre Area School District buildings had been received at about 9:30 a.m.and emergency protocols were followed with all students being dismissed. Costello thanks the law enforcement from Plans Township and Wilkes-Barre City, as well as the FBI and “all emergency personnel that assisted” with the dismissal.

