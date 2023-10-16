🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre Area School District terminated a contracted school bus driver Monday for possessing alcohol.

Superintendent Brian Costello sent out a brief email shortly after 10 a.m.

“On October 16th, at approximately 9:15 am, the Wilkes-Barre Area School District was notified of a contracted bus driver who was in possession of an open container of alcohol. The contracted bus driver was immediately terminated by the company and the incident was referred to the appropriate authorities.”

Like other area districts, Wilkes-Barre Area largely stopped running it’s own student transportation system internally years ago, opting to contract the work out. But districts still bear some responsibility for the drivers, assuring they have all required clearances.

