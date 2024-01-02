🔊 Listen to this

Longtime educator, school administrator and School Board member David Usavage passed away New Year’s Eve, Wyoming Valley West School District Superintendent Dave Tosh confirmed Tuesday.

Usavage had worked in the Wyoming Valley West District as a teacher and later as an administrator for decades. He had also served as a member of the Dallas School Board for years, eventually moving and winning a seat on the Wyoming Valley West School Board. In that capacity, he also served as the district’s representative on the board that runs the Luzerne Intermediate Unit, comprised of members from the boards of 12 school districts served by the LIU in Luzerne and Wyoming Counties.

Usavage had done stints as board president for Dallas, the LIU and Wyoming Valley West, though the last such term was cut short due to failing health when he stepped down from the WVW president’s seat in late 2022.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish