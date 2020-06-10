Forty Fort issues tax deadline announcement

June 10, 2020 Times Leader Local
Forty Fort Borough Building. Times Leader file photo

FORTY-FORT — Thomas Alexander, Tax Collector of Forty Fort Borough, announces:

Forty Fort Borough and Luzerne County have extended the face period for 2020 Real Estate taxes. The end date of the face period for the 2020 County/Municipal real estate taxes is August 18, 2020. The face amounts will be due through August 18, 2020. For all bills paid after August 18, 2020 through December 31, 2020, penalty amounts will be collected.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and taking into account the health and safety of the public, in-person tax collection remains cancelled until further notice. Tax payments may be mailed to PO Box 124, Luzerne, Pa. 18709 or payments (no cash) may be dropped off in the “Tax Collector” mailbox located in the center hall lockers of the borough building. Please include the entire bill along with a self-addressed stamped envelope if you would like a receipt. Taxpayers should use the window envelope that was included with their tax bill to mail their payment. Do not send cash through the mail.

Mail payments to:

Thomas Alexander, Tax Collector

PO Box 124

Luzerne, PA 18709-0124

Any questions or concerns call the collector. The phone number is 570-287-1978.