There are two events held by the Luzerne Intermediate Unit each year — well, except for 2020, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic — that provide some of the most uplifting photos and stories we get to print: The annual “Field Day” that brings special needs students with a wide range of abilities and ambitions to the Wyoming Valley West School District stadium, and the much smaller LIU graduation ceremony.

Field Day shows how infectious the unbound joy of children can be, with scores of them from all grades getting fresh air, free food and a broad range of activities from which to pick. In 2019 parent Nicole Ash summed it succinctly:

“It’s sheer joy.”

Former Luzerne Intermediate Unit Executive Director Michael Ostrowski created Field Day out of the more restrictive regional “Special Olympics” the agency used to host. He felt strongly about making it more inclusive, offering a broader range of fun to more youngsters. He also offered what could easily be the tagline for the annual event.

“This is the kind of day that, when you go home, you hug your kids.”

Ostrowski died in 2012 at the age of 61, only three years into his retirement. Fortunately, his legacy of Field Day lives on.

The LIU graduation ceremony is a very different matter. The agency doesn’t actually have any school of its own — by state law intermediate unites aren’t allowed to own classroom space — so it either sends teachers and staff into rooms provided by districts or rents space. None of the students it serves actually attend an LIU “school.”

They attend, and graduate from, their home school. The LIU serves public and private schools in all of Luzerne County and part of Wyoming County. It typically holds the graduation ceremony for those who are leaving it’s programs. Special needs students can stay in school until they turn 21.

This means the commencements are small. Instead of 100 or more students and their families crowded into stadiums or auditoriums, they typically graduate somewhere between 10 and 300 students. Families sit just feet from their children as the brief ceremony is held, and can get a close-up, unobstructed view when the diplomas are handed out.

The compelling part of these services has become the mini-bios the presenter reads before each student steps up, little descriptions of their strengths and dreams, reminders that they are, like all other students, often eager to overcome obstacles, to develop skills that will lead to employment and a fulfilling life.

So, for example, at Monday’s LIU graduate ceremony, we learned Nicholas McAdarra “Is looking forward to spending more time with his family, and taking his comedy act on the road.”

At the 2019 graduation, we learned Michael Ambrose “states he has the best mother and two sisters anyone could hope for.”

At the 2014 ceremony, we were told Joseph Yachimovicz was hoping to get a job “and help his mom around the house.”

They sound like small goals, but they are the goals of big hearts. And the LIUs annual decision to share these little tales of personalities and dreams about their departing students is one you are unlikely to ever see at any other high school graduation in this area.

Field Day and graduation at the LIU are two sides of the same coin. These are moments when students — when children and the adults to love them, get to get to exhibit and enjoy some of the best of what we have to offer each other: Unconditional love, unabashed joy, and unending hope against any odds.

— Times Leader