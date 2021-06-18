🔊 Listen to this

“We call givers like you n’divim.”

Rabbi Eric Mollo offered the title in describing Steve Davidowitz, who by all accounts is very much every bit the community asset his well-loved mother Esther has been for decades. Speaking during an event held to honor and thank Steve for his boundless support of our area in general and the Jewish Community Alliance specifically, Mollo defined the compliment as a Hebrew word for, as long-time feature writer Mary Therese Biebel reported “Giving from the heart.”

Despite his tireless service to the Wyoming Valley — embodied perfectly in the hundreds of thousands of steps he has run in the New York City Marathon helping raise money for Allied Services — it would be no surprise if you don’t know about Steve.

Unless you’ve received reportedly relentless calls to help in some fund-raising campaign, or joined him with the growing number of runners who joined the marathon in support of Allied Services since he suggested it apply to become a Community Charity in the event, he may well have stayed under your radar.

Those who do know him, however, poured the praise on with the kind of sincerity and gratitude a man who ultimately helped raise millions for local causes deserves.

Thanks, they said, for “going the extra mile,” and “going the distance,” obvious references to the marathon involvement — as if his running durability could be missed. One life-size cutout in the room at the Friedman Jewish Community Center in Kingston showed him in a green jersey where he was, well, running. Another showed him holding a towel in each hand.

“He’s a doer,” State Sen. Lisa Baker said.

“Steve is one of the best people in the world” Joe DiVizia — himself quite the contributor to the community over the decades — said. “He’s very caring, very hard-working. He learned that from his parents.” (If you know Essie and her late husband William, you know there was a lot to learn in that department).

For his part, Steve was the epitome of affable, as self-effacing as they come. Despite all of his own accomplishments — including two children currently over-achieving overseas who watched the event online — he spent his speech time thanking and praising others.

He lauded his mom’s new outfit and hair style, praised the dedication of Elizabeth Slaughter to local causes even after moving out of state, voiced awe at Ella Gurevich’s mastery of English after migrated from Azerbaijan, waxed eloquent about the Gen2Gen initiative spearheaded by DiVizia and Eric Lee, thanked his brother Ben for making the trip home form the Philippines and voiced awe at his brother Ivan’s relentless work on a home he bought near the New York border — well, you get the idea.

Truth is, if you just walked in on his speech, and didn’t notice the life-size images of him bookending the room, you would have assumed he was giving the keynote speech at an event honoring other people.

Of course, that’s what real givers do. They give more than time and money to their community, they give all the credit to others.

Our area has been blessed with many such people, a blessing that expands opportunities and offerings in many ways few of us realize unless someone calls them out, makes fuss, or arranges a gala event to honor them.

We thank Steve for his work, we thank his parents for raising such children, we thank all those he thanked who clearly helped shape his attitude toward giving back. And we thank all those like him who may not yet have received the acknowledgment from the area they work to improve.

— Times Leader