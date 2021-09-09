🔊 Listen to this

The notion of selling beer at the celebration of Wilkes-Barre’s 150th anniversary on Public Square Oct. 2 understandably gives pause. Alcohol can make such a celebration more enjoyable if used in moderation, but can create real problems if revelers over-imbibe.

With that obvious observation out of the way, we support Mayor George Brown’s request that City Council consider a temporary suspension of the ordinance prohibiting the open consumption of alcohol so people can buy and drink beer at the one-time party under the watchful eyes of city police.

For starters, as Brown pointed out in a Wednesday story by staff writer Jerry Lynott, “We are into our 150th year as a city, incorporated in 1871.” So, yeah, pretty big deal, maybe worth adding beer to the celebration.

FYI, a 150th anniversary is called the sesquicentennial, from the Latin root sesqui, meaning one and a half, ergo “one and a half centennial,” or 150 years. According to Merriam-Webster’s website, it first appeared in print in 1880, so the sesquicentennial of “sesquicentennial” is just nine years away. But we digress.

Brown gave another reason to consider bringing brewskies to the bash: it might serve as a sort of pilot program — a toe in the water as it were — to a possible new city tradition, an annual Oktoberfest.

Well, strap on the lederhosen and strike up the oompah band! Oktoberfest in the heart of Pennsylvania’s best hyphenated city? Definitely sounds like an idea worth exploring. True, we already have the venerable “German Night” at St. Nicholas Church, but that’s in February and indoors.

It seems like a properly run, Oktoberfest on Public Square each fall might be a good shot in the arm for city businesses, drawing people to the downtown for the kind of celebration not seen much locally. Just don’t start calling the month “Funtober.”

Brown told City Council the plan is to shut down the streets along Public Square for restaurants to set up dining opportunities outside, an idea with real potential.

He also said the beer drinking would be limited to one tent and “very well controlled by our police department,” making sure people don’t stray from the designated area.

We have seen over the past few summers that large outdoor events mixing music and adult beverages can be managed safely for the enjoyment of all, notably two events sponsored by the Times Leader Media Group.

Launched in 2019, Luzerne County’s Rockin’ The River summer concerts have been a notable success, while Diamond City Partnership’s new Sunsets on South Main concert series has likewise begun to develop a loyal — and responsible — following.

Before those programs, the idea of a large outdoor gathering with alcohol might not have sounded like a good idea to some elected officials, and we can understand such concerns. Hopefully the successful and safe launch of both programs will serve as a model not only for a potential Oktoberfest, but for more pop-up celebrations such as those seen in Philadelphia, Harrisburg and other cities.

As a bonus here, Brown noted the beer would be provided by Stegmaier Brewing Co., an iconic Wilkes-Barre brand with a clear German pedigree, thus justifying the city’s possible dive into the annual Oktoberfest market.

Born in Gmund, Wuttemberg, Germany, Charles E. Stegmaier started apprenticing to a local brewer at the age of 15, learning the art for the next 13 years. At 27 he sailed for the U.S., settling first in Philadelphiaa to work with the Corporation Brewery on North Third Street. Eventually he met Wilkes-Barre brewer John Reichard, and the two formed a partnership that led to the first lager beer produced in NEPA.

(Details courtesy of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.)

So there you have it. Beer is in this city’s bones, as it were, so it seems reasonable to include it in the 150th anniversary celebration. And maybe once a year after that.

“Prost!”

— Times Leader