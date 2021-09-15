🔊 Listen to this

Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States. One in five American families has been touched by it.

That’s 20% of Americans — at least — grappling with the profound and complex emotions that inevitably come when someone you know and love takes their own life.

Local numbers are grim, though not the grimmest in the state. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, statewide the suicide rate per 100,000 was 14.5 from 2015 to 2019. In Luzerne County, the rate was 19.5. It’s worse in three adjacent counties: 23.8 in Wyoming County, 24.8 in Carbon, and 24.1 in Schuylkill.

For a comparison, the state had a goal of decreasing the rate to 10.2 or less per 100,000 by 2020. Only one county — Philadelphia, perhaps surprisingly — met that goal.

And it’s getting worse. In 2011-15, the state rate was 13.1 per 100,000, and the Luzerne County rate was 17.4. We’ve been going in the wrong direction for a decade.

The tragedy has always been that many if not all of these deaths could be prevented. And while we don’t want to get into a discussion about gun rights or regulations, one telling statistic strongly suggests it’s part of the debate.

In 2017, the leading cause of suicides in the state was firearms — 48%. The second leading cause was suffocation, 29%. Poison was third at 15%, with 8% lumped into the “others” category.

Another interesting stat in the same report from 2017: The victims are overwhelmingly male. The Pennsylvania Violent Death Reporting System collected death certificate data for about 1,851 suicide deaths and found 1,413 were males — 76%, rounding down.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and Sunday marked one of the biggest and most touching annual events designed to draw attention to that fact, the “Out of the Darkness” walk held at Kirby Park. Many such walks have been popping up nationwide under the auspices of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).

“Our goal with these walks is to bring people together and to promote mental wellness,” AFSP area director Samantha Bruno told staff writer Kevin Carroll. “The power of connection is strong.”

Indeed, the power of connection is often critical.The most noticeable text on the organizations’s website, afsp.org, is “You’re not alone.”

The fundamental advice given broadly on the website is to reach out. If you’re concerned about someone else, talk in private, take the person seriously, and if they say they are thinking about suicide, stay with them and contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273 TALK (8255). If you are struggling, seek mental health treatment, or tell your clinician about suicidal thoughts.

There are local resources as well. The story listed a few agencies that set up tables at Sunday’s walk, including Robinson Counseling Center, Wyoming Valley Drug and Alcohol Services and Commonwealth Health.

In an era of bitter partisanship and recurring isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for connections only increases. If you struggle with the idea, get help. If you are concerned about someone, help them.

We prevent suicide by caring as a community, a worthy goal in resolving all problems, but especially this one.

— Times Leader