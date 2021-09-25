🔊 Listen to this

This week the state Department of Community and Economic Development announced a tally of taste bud tours, a curious and quirky “Culinary Trails” program designed, according to a media release, to “allow travelers to more fully immerse themselves into what it means to be a Pennsylvanian through our food legacy and traditions.”

As Homer Simpson might say, “mmmmm … legacy food.”

It feels curious and quirky largely because of the names of the four trails: Picked: An Apple Trail; Baked: A Bread Trail; Chopped, A Charcuterie Trail; and Pickled, A Fermented Trail.”

There is, almost inevitably, some iconic and not necessarily pleasant imagery sparked by some of those words. Bread (crumb?) trail brings back the story of Hansel and Gretel and a cannibalistic witch. A chopped trail raises the spectre of a horror slasher flick. And pickled? sounds like a bar hop-til-you-drop.

All that said, this is a gift for gourmands across Penn’s Woods. Each category is broken into regions, four for “Picked” and five for the others. Each region has a “trail” of places to visit and sample a version of the highlighted cuisine.

The Baked trail for “Pocono Mountains, Upstate Pa. and Valleys of the Susquehanna (read NEPA), suggests a two day tour to the Jervis Cordon Grist Mill, or Upper Mill, in Milford for their “sweet cafe,” the Village Farmer and Bakery in Delaware Water Gap for some “warm Peach crumb pie by a mountain stream,” the Pocono Cafe in East Stroudsburg for some Columbian-inspired fare, and La Prada Latina Restaurant in Swiftwater “for some of the best empanadas around.”

That’s just the first day. There are six more suggestions for day two, including two Hazleton bakeries: The iconic Senape’s Tavern for some “must-try” pitza, as they spell it, and Castillo’s Bakery for “Mexican and Dominican pastries for the road.

The regional “Chopped” trail has 14 stops recommended over three days, including Tarnowski’s Kielbasa in Nanticoke and Plains Meat Market and WILD Meats right in Wilkes-Barre’s back yard. The Pickled trail includes Barn Nutrition and Fitness in Shavertown, Chic Chic Marketplace and the Canning House in Forty Fort, and the oldest brewery in the United States, Yuengling in Pottsville.

We’re sorry to say we didn’t spot any local stops in the regional Picked trail, a shame considering all the orchards in the area. But that’s no reason to ignore the options offered.

And that’s just a sampling of suggestions, for just one region. There are stops in every county, if you want to really do the Culinary Trails in entirety. But even a handful of these stops might give you a new favorite place for a favorite food. As the release put it:

“The culinary trails will introduce longtime Pennsylvanians to new restaurants, artisanal shops, and other venues, helping to boost the many small businesses that form the fabric of the commonwealth’s food legacy.”

So if you’ve got a free weekend, or some vacation time coming with no plans, take a fuller look online at visitpa.com/trips-and-trails, which offers a lot more ideas for enjoying our state.

— Times Leader