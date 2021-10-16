Deer-car accidents increase this time of year

The problem isn’t always whether the buck stops “here.” Sometimes, it’s whether you can stop for the buck.

Yes, we’re playing word games, specifically about a very real threat that grows this time each year: Deer-car accidents. With Pennsylvania boasting the second highest rate of such accidents in the United States last year (according to the state Insurance Department), it’s not a topic to be taken lightly.

Odds are pretty good that, if you haven’t had the misfortune of hitting a deer yourself, you know someone who has.

The Pennsylvania Insurance Fraud Prevention Authority sent out a media release this week noting that “most of those accidents occur in the autumn and early winter, with the highest chances for an encounter with a deer between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

That’s right, the biggest risk of hitting a deer occurs as the sun sets these days, and during the time your eyes and reflexes adjust from driving in daylight to driving by headlight.

“Pennsylvania’s motorists should be on the lookout for deer every day of the year, but especially in November when the majority of accidents occur,” Authority Executive Director Christopher Sloan said in the release. “In a state with as many deer-related incidents as we have in Pennsylvania, it’s important for consumers to know what their automobile insurance covers in terms of property damage and injury.”

According to the Pennsylvania Insurance Department website (insurance.pa.gov), statewide last year the odds of being in a deer-related accident were one in 70. Reports from last year had even worse odds: one in 52.

The advice for reducing the risk of such accidents — and, not incidentally, saving the lives of deer and the cost of damage to your vehicle, are common sense but well worth repeating. The Fraud Authority offers sums it up: Pay attention to deer crossing signs, use high beams when safe to do so, and slow down, especially at dawn and dusk when deer are most active. Though not related to preventing accidents, “buckle up every time” is important to surviving them.

We would add one other commonsense suggestion: Don’t overdrive your field of vision, especially on more rural, winding roads. Try to stay at a speed safe enough to stop before the end of your headlight visibility or within the distance you can see while rounding curves. And learn to recognize one of the most iconic signals a deer is near: their eyes glowing in the dark; It may be the earliest warning you get in some situations. Related to that, flashing headlights or tapping the horn may prompt the deer to move.

A few more tips from State Farm Insurance (the first one may be the most overlooked):

• If you see one deer, be prepared for more deer to cross the road.

• Brake if you can, but avoid swerving, which can result in a more severe crash.

• Remain focused on the road. Scan for potential dangers, including animals.

• Avoid distractions. Devices or eating might cause you to miss seeing an animal.

• Do not rely on products such as deer whistles. They are not proven effective.

• If riding a motorcycle, always wear protective gear. Keep focused on the road ahead.

Drive safely all the time, but ’tis the season to, as the fraud authority put it, “Beware the buck.” And the doe.

— Times Leader