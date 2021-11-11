🔊 Listen to this

There are currently about 19 million U.S. veterans, according to the Department of Veterans affairs.

That’s less than 10% of the total adult population, and less than 6% of the total population.

There are about 1.4 million Americans on active duty, and nearly 860,000 on reserve and guard status, for a total just short of 2.3 million. That means about 0.6% of all Americans are currently available to protect all 329.5 million citizens, with only 0.42% active.

Consider the U.S. military has been an all-volunteer operation since 1973 and those numbers take on an added dimension. They are not only risking their lives to protect us, they asked to do it.

There is a persistent argument that having such a small percentage of the population willing to go to war for the rest of us leaves too many people unaffected by military decisions. Politicians, the reasoning goes, are more likely to feel free to send military members into fights we do not need, or that have questionable national value, or that are outright wasteful of blood and treasure.

The arguments may have merit. It certainly has relevance in the wake of ending our longest war, in Afghanistan, where according to the Associated Press 2,448 American service members were killed and another 3,846 U.S. contractors died. Total spending has been tallied at more than $2.3 trillion, with a T.

The numbers get even more staggering when you consider the ensuing war in Iraq, now known to have been launched on false pretenses of the existence of Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMDs). At least Afghanistan had a real connection to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in 2001, critics argue. Iraq did not.

Researchers at Brown University recently estimated the U.S. spent $5.8 trillion on all conflicts stemming from the Sept. 11 attacks. Other sources say some 7,000 U.S. troops have been lost.

It’s grim data for serious debate, but not today. Today it doesn’t matter if veterans were conscripts or volunteers, whether they fought in overwhelmingly popular wars like World War II, unpopular ones like Vietnam, or suspect ones like Iraq.

Today, Veterans Day, is about the who, not the when, where, how or why. It’s about remembering, respecting and appreciating their service, whether they were front line, special ops, active theatre support, or some typist in a stateside office who never saw combat.

They all served, and that’s what we mark now. Whether they are among the estimated 2,500 or so veterans still alive who faced the bloodshed and high body count of the D-Day invasion in 1944 or where among those risking lives during the hurried evacuation of Afghanistan this past August, they deserve our thanks.

No, they deserve more. Wars end, the cost doesn’t, as we care for the millions of veterans disabled in service, and for the millions more who simply deserve the extra expense of helping them get and keep insurance, earn a degree, secure a job, buy a house, raise a family.

This year, consider doing more than thanking, consider a donation to one of the many organizations providing help to our veterans.

We owe them that. We owe them our freedom.

We owe them our lives.

— Times Leader