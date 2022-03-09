🔊 Listen to this

The Catholic Cook? The Pastry Priest? The Pierogi Pastor? The Right Reverend of Recipe Redemption?

OK, maybe that last was a tad over the top. But it’s hard not to like what the Diocese of Scranton came up with in “Rectory, Set, Cook,” a fund-raising effort to combat hunger that includes a pretty impressive 30 Roman-collared cooks from the 11-county diocese.

As veteran feature writer Mary Therese Biebel wrote in a story Sunday, these Kitchen Clerics cooked compelling creations with cameras recording, offering everything from kielbasi on a cracker to Banana Foster with flames shooting feet high into the air.

And those who didn’t show a flashy flair (literally and figuratively) for fans still offered a zeal for audience appeal.

“I’m not a cook, as you will deduce from this video,” Father Jim Paisley said after making hot cocoa from a powdered mix. So the pastor of St. Therese and St. Frances Cabrini churches in the Back Mountain enhanced his cup of comfort video by singing Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” and, of cocoa course, a little “Let it Snow.”

Father Joseph Mosley from St. Peter’s in Wellsboro cooked his “nana’s” pierogi recipe with his mom and danced a little polka. Alas, it’s not the Pennsylvania Polka, but it still kicked the video up a notch, to blatantly borrow a catch phrase from a certain celebrity chef.

Even Bishop Joseph Bambera opened the kitchen at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Scranton to the cameras, though he surrounded himself with Father Gerald Shantillo, Father John Polednak and Monsignor Dale Rupert to make chicken Marsala, pasta carbonara and a limoncello desert. One assumes, of course, that the Bishop did not twist arms to get such a large ensemble of sharing chefs for his video, though one of them did back away as Bambera pounded a boneless chick breasts flat.

“You take this mallet,” His Most Reverend Excellency said, “and it not only accomplishes the task of making the chicken a little bit thinner, but it’s really good at the end of a rough day when you’ve had a few frustrations and you can just bang on this chicken” (Bam! Bam! Bam! Bam! Bam!).

You may wonder if it’s wise to see so much frolicking frocked fun in the fasting season of Lent. The introduction to the fund-raiser on the diocesan website gives a pretty convincing explanation:

“A few words about timing: In this Lenten season, when we as Catholics focus on sacrifice, penance, fasting and abstinence, it might seem unusual to celebrate food in this manner. It is our sincere hope, however, that this virtual celebration of table will remind all of us who have enough to eat that others are hungry and hurting. We hope you will consider this project a new way to give alms this Lent. As we thank God for our own blessings, we can all work toward a world in which no one ever goes hungry.”

We heartily encourage you to visit dioceseofscranton.org, check out the Rectory, Set, Cook videos and participating priests, and cast a few votes with the required $10 donation per vote (or more). Half the money goes to the priest’s parish, the other half to Catholic Social Services hunger-fighting programs. you can also buy cook books at $15 each.

As of Monday afternoon, the diocese website reported $70,300 raised from 847 donors, and that’s a lot of lettuce for those going hungry. Voting continues until Midnight April 10.

And if you try a few of the recipes yourself, bon appétit. Or as Google claims it would be said in the Latin used long ago by the Catholic Church, Cenam Vestram Fruimini!

— Times Leader