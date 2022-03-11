🔊 Listen to this

Diamonds to the rebirth of the former Sterling Annex on North River Street in Wilkes-Barre as “The Diamond.” Lewith & Freeman Real Estate announced the listing of the historic building renovated to house 28 residential units, many with a view of the Susquehanna River. The striking Mural painted on the back of the building is a bonus anyone can enjoy just in passing. Considering how often we’ve seen historic building lost to decay — Including the Hotel Sterling that once stood next to the annex — this promises to be good news for downtown.

Coal to Joseph Gerrity, a 59-year-old Scranton resident, who according to police impersonated a Lackawanna County deputy sheriff to both a drive r he confronted and — showing considerable chutzpah — to real police officers. It’s one thing to take the law into your own hands as Gerrity allegedly did in stopping the other driver. It’s another thing to pretend you are the hand of the law.

Diamonds to to Dress for Success and all who helped make the annual women in Power Luncheon happen this past Saturday. “We understand there is an important ripple effect that occurs when women are supported,” Holly Pilcavage of Coal Creative said of the “The 31 Days of Women in Power” campaign she chairs this year, which benefits Dress for Success, a non-profit that provides clothing, coaching and other support to women seeking to better their lives and strive to higher goals. We agree. The more women get the help they need to accomplish their goals, the better off we all are.

Coal to Thomas Kresge and Jacob Miller of Duryea who, according to Reading & Northern Railroad police, conducted a string of burglaries from train cars in the Duryea railyard. The items stolen? Police say the two and a third accomplice stole cases of wine and whiskey from freight cards several times since October, 2021. Oenophiles will be particularly appalled at the fact that they stole a case of “pink wine.” Stealing is bad enough, stealing from a railroad yard has the feel of old hobo stories, though this would be an insult to true hobos. Lacking much taste in wine adds salt to the wound.

Diamonds to the VALOR Clinic, a decade-old veterans outreach and assistance organization that recently held one of their Stand Down events in Wilkes-Barre, providing food and clothing to homeless individuals. “It’s the most humbling experience when you see someone’s face light up, all because maybe they found a pair of shoes that fit, VALOR’s Zacheriah Taylor said. That’s the kind of humility we could use a lot more of.

Coal to those who torture or neglect animals, as two recent cases remind us.

In one recent incident, a group of youths who reportedly brought a chicken to CDE Exotics in Wilkes-Barre with a bizarre request for a shop employee.

“They said, ‘Will you pay money for this chicken so we can watch you feed it to the alligators?’” is what owner Cameron English says the boys asked his employee, who refused.

In the end, as staff writer Jerry Lynott reports, English tracked the boys down to a nearby youth program and bought the chicken from them, after some tense moments, and the bird is now safe.

Separately, staff writer Ed Lewis this week reported on a woman who is charged with starving two Guinea pigs to death and abandoning 10 cats when she was evicted from a Fairmount Township property in January. She remains innocent until proven guilty, but the charges are disturbing.

If you can’t take care of them, don’t have pets. If you feel the need to hurt animals, seek help.

— Times Leader