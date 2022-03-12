🔊 Listen to this

Daylight Saving Time begins 2 a.m. tomorrow (Sunday, March 13), so if you still have those old-timey clocks that don’t adjust themselves, please remember to turn them forward an hour before going to bed.

Unless, of course, you live in Arizona, which permanently opted out of DST in 1968. And if you’ve ever traveled to the Grand Canyon State when DST occurred in transit, you know how fun it is to set your clock forward only to turn it back on crossing the state line. (Hawaii also ignores the time-switching thing).

The reality, in our high-speed world is that DST usually doesn’t make a lot of sense anymore. And if you want to criticize anyone for the idea, timeanddate.com says you should — like the song in the old South Park movie — blame Canada!

“While Germany and Austria were the first countries to use DST in 1916, it is a little-known fact that a few hundred Canadians beat the German Empire by eight years. On July 1, 1908, the residents of Port Arthur, Ontario — today’s Thunder Bay — turned their clocks forward by one hour to start the world’s first DST period.

Well, actually, Canada may have been the first to implement it, but the site insists “you can thank New Zealand scientist George Vernon Hudson and British builder William Willett. In 1895, Hudson presented a paper to the Wellington Philosophical Society, proposing a 2-hour shift forward in October and a 2-hour shift back in March. There was interest in the idea, but it was never followed through.”

Hmm, two hours of lost sleep each spring. Wonder why no one went for that. But wait, there was an even more disruptive idea to come.

“In 1905, independently from Hudson, British builder William Willett suggested setting the clocks ahead 20 minutes on each of the four Sundays in April, and switching them back by the same amount on each of the four Sundays in September, a total of eight time switches per year.”

Because everyone loves remembering to switch their clocks twice a year so much, think how much fun it would be to remember to do it eight times a year!

Daylight Savings Time was known by some as “Fast Time” when the U.S. first adopted it in World War I, and as “War Time” when adopted again during World War II. We had more than a year of DST in response to the 1973 oil embargo, with Congress ordering it to be used from January 1974 to April 1975, thinking it would save a ton of energy. It didn’t.

There is some evidence that all this clock switching is unhealthy, especially the springing forward stuff, because it disrupts natural sleep patterns tuned to the presence of sunlight. But we leave that to medical experts.

The simple reality is that, with stores open late and even 24 hours, with online shopping available all the time, and with many jobs becoming flexible not only in time worked but in where you work, it’s hard to see the upside of DST. Maybe it’s time for a serious review of the policy, looking at how useful it really is the internet age.

Well, there is one part that makes sense: Connecting the changing of the clocks to the changing of smoke detector batteries. It’s just a convenient way to remember that batteries die, and that dead batteries in smoke detectors dramatically increase the risk of death in a fire.

So maybe we could still use a twice-a-year day: DBT, Detector Battery Time.

— Times Leader