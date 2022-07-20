🔊 Listen to this

1999: A vandal does despicable things to Holy Resurrection Orthodox Cathedral in Wilkes-Barre, including damaging a stained-glass window depicting St. Gabriel. Conrad Baut, of Baut Studios, deemed it easy to fix because the company not only did the original work, but maintained archives available for reference.

2005: The beautiful Luzerne County Courthouse dome’s stained-glass window got a skylight to keep water out and allow more sunshine in. As part of the overhaul, Conrad and his brother Gerhard meticulously cleaned and restored the 15 panes of stained glass that depict the circular county seal.

2008: The historic Osterhout Free Library garners enough money for renovation. The planned work included Baut Studios restoring about 18 windows with nearly 170 sections of stained glass. “It was an absolute blessing for them that they are at this stage where they can go do this and have it preserved because a lot of them were hanging at the fringes,” Conrad Baut said. “When we’re done with the process, the windows will be able to perform, I bet you, another 100 years,”

2008: Mohegan Sun Pocono Casino unveils its new facility that includes an homage to the region’s anthracite history. Stretching 20 feet tall, the sculpture from Baut Studios has 525 small chunks of artificial rock suspended on 95 cables, the rocks changing from coal to diamonds as they rise. Conrad and Gerhard gladly talked about the design and construction. It “looks like it’s releasing energy from the earth,” Conrad said. “This was kind of a step for us,” Gerhard adds, noting they worked with new material at a new scale.

2012: The Bauts offer the Times Leader a tour of their sprawling studio — the infrastructure of an onion dome being welded together, the pantograph used to scale a foot-tall artist’s sculpture to the larger-than-life Vietnam War Memorial outside the Luzerne County Courthouse, the system patented in 1960 to make structural aluminum stained glass doors, the electric kiln, dual saw and etching booth invented by Conrad and Gerhard’s father. “We still have a lot of growing and learning to do the things he didn’t teach us,” Conrad said. “But by using the way we saw him figure things out, that’s one of our guiding tools. We ask ourselves, how would dad do it?”

2019: Wilkes-Barre’s last known surviving trolley car is extracted from a Franklin Township property where it served as a lakeside cottage. The 95-year-old relic gets some cleared space at Baut Studios to await the long task of restoration. “I guess it’s just a labor of love,” Conrad Baut said. “This just takes us back to time when things weren’t so hectic. It’s a worthy cause — it’s the last Wilkes-Barre car, the only Wilkes-Barre car.”

2021: The fourth generation of crafters in the eponymous studio, twins Peter and James Baut, show off a reliquary commissioned to hold a relic of St. John Paul II. The studio repurposed an old altar component used to hold consecrated communion wafers in a closed church, adding glass, copper, aluminum and LED lights. “It’s a piece of history,” Conrad said, “and it will be used for history.”

Sunday: While walking his Boston terrier, Conrad Baut suffered a heart attack and died. Words fail to describe the loss, but they aren’t needed. For 97 years and through four generations the Baut family has blessed us with innovation, art, expertise and passion for their trade. Conrad poured his value to the community into everything he helped create, preserve or restore.

To know what we lost, we need only look at what he gave.

— Times Leader