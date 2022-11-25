🔊 Listen to this

We are still in the Thanksgiving mood, so we are pleased to present an all-diamonds edition of Diamonds and Coal today.

Diamonds to Grotto Pizza for its 27th annual Parade of Trees, as well as to all who participate.

Each tree is decorated in support of a local charity, and diners at Grotto over the month of December will get the chance to vote for their favorite tree — with each $1 vote directly benefiting the charity represented by the tree.

The annual event has raised over $425,000 for a variety of local charities since it began.

“It’s such a community event … this is always something that we look forward to every year,” said Grotto co-owner Armand Mascioli.

In total, 28 different charities will receive a boost via the Parade of Trees, with voting open to the public from Tuesday through New Year’s.

Diamonds to Tracey Selingo, Founder and Chair of Fork Over Love, and all who have made the endeavor a success.

Fork Over Love began as an emergency response in January 2021 to bridge the gap between two groups of people severely affected by the pandemic — the working poor and small, independent restaurants.

It has continued, and this week marked its 100th community event on Nov. 22 — a day on which three distributions were scheduled, in the Pittston, Hanover Township and Hazleton areas.

The effort has been year-round, although this time of year its value is particularly felt.

The William G. McGowan Charitable Trust sponsored the Pittston Area event on Nov. 22, which saw the distribution of 400 dinners — 100 of which were delivered using DoorDash to the home-bound.

“This is what the McGowan foundation is honored to do — helping those in need both during the holidays and year round,” Trustee Gertrude C McGowan, Esq., said. “No one should be hungry, especially during the holidays. It is our blessing to help those in need.”

Amen.

Diamonds to Nicole R. Guest of District 12 American Legion, and the friends who made sure veterans at the Veterans Administration in Plains Township had a happy Thanksgiving through a festive party complete with all the traditional foods and decorations.

“We host and pay for everything — all of the decorations, balloons, catered food, holiday hats and leis, tablecloths, plates, etc., for all our veterans,” Guest said.

“All of this makes them feel so special and loved.”

Diamonds to the Wyoming Area field hockey team, who had an outstanding run this year which took them to the Class A state championship game in Mechanicsburg.

Sadly, the Warriors fell to Boiling Springs.

“A few things didn’t go our way,” Wyoming Area coach Bree Bednarski said. “But, I’m super proud.

“It was a huge accomplishment for our team to get here.”

Wyoming Area, no stranger to battling through low-scoring games, kept it scoreless until deep into the fourth quarter. The Warriors allowed just 14 goals in their 22-3 season.

Well done, Warriors. Well done.

Diamonds to the late Saul Kranson, who died this week at the age of 100.

Kranson came to this country from Lithuania at the age of 7. At a time when “when Jews were the primary workers in the garment business,” according to Rabbi Larry Kaplan of Temple Israel, Kranson built a clothing business that became renowned in the Wyoming Valley.

He was an outstanding basketball player for Coughlin High School, and was attending the University of Scranton, where he played basketball, until World War II broke out. He served overseas in the U.S. Army.

After the war, he eventually joined brother Harry in creating Kranson Clothes.

“He loved his country, his family, and his Jewish tradition. Always joking with them, always a smile. A 66-year love affair with his wife Jackie. Always together, always smiling.”

Let us all give thanks for a life well lived.

— Times Leader