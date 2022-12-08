🔊 Listen to this

Remember when you rarely heard about the Luzerne County Election Board? There was a reason: It was a bipartisan watchdog group of volunteers playing a comparatively straightforward part in the multi-step election process. It was a small but important check, one of many that collectively assure fair elections.

It’s easy for people to under-appreciate just how many independent checks there are in the system, beginning with the decentralized nature of elections overall. The process is largely put in the hands of each county, making it incredibly difficult to rig a statewide — much less national — election. And at the county level there are multiple people involved at each voting location, and multiple steps in the tabulation and certification of the final tally.

But election boards have become popular targets of those unhappy with election results, and the Luzerne County board has become the poster child of this misdirected behavior.

As recounted in a Monday story, partisanship hit a new low in March, 2021. The five-member board was down to three thanks to two vacancies, and the two remaining Republican members voted to appoint Luzerne County Councilman Stephen J. Urban, also a Republican, as election board chair.

This was blatantly illegal according to the county charter. The two election board members knew this, but did it anyway. And Urban defended it. Fortunately, County Council voted 10-1 to remove Urban and the two who voted to make him chairman from the election board. Urban howled about the legality of the move, but notably did not file legal action.

Fast forward to the election board’s Dec. 1 meeting to vote on certifying the election. Board members and many audience members behaved well, but as previously suggested in this space, some people took county politics even lower with accusations of witchcraft and claims that voting for certification would be “evil.”

And now County Council, in an almost complete reversal of the pragmatic, bipartisan action in the 2021 case involving Urban, shied away from its responsibility regarding the election board.

As reported in a Wednesday story, serious concerns have developed regarding actions by one of the board members — officially unnamed, but identified confidentially as Alyssa Fusaro, a Republican. An internal investigation was done by the county, a report made to council, and an item placed on the council meeting agenda to remove an unnamed member from the election board. But council voted to remove the item at the behest of member Brian Thornton.

Thornton insisted the internal investigation was not complete and called for a “full investigation.” This from the same man who fought against the use of any mail-in drop boxes in the November election without a “full investigation” into their use, (or misuse).

And in a show of how irony deficient he is, Urban questioned the independence of the attorney who conducted the investigation. Yes, that’s the same Councilman Urban who kept claiming he could be chair of the election board without breaking the law. Considering his track record, council would do well to ignore his advice on legal matters.

To be clear, we have nothing, per se, against further investigation if a council majority deems it necessary. The questions would be who investigates, who pays and who deems it complete.

But we wonder if council — comprised of 10 Republicans and one Democrat — would have behaved the same way had the election board member in question been a Democrat. We also wonder about the results of the internal investigation.

Council members who blocked a vote on removing the unnamed election board member could clear the air by spelling out what they think would make it complete, explaining exactly where they find it insufficient. But we also feel that indefinitely withholding the report from the public undermines the transparency of the process.

