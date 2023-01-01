🔊 Listen to this

It’s always a bit dangerous to editorialize about a live news story while it’s underway, but there are some important observations we would like to make about Ed Lewis’ Friday report on a GoFundMe account set up to assist a homeless man named Eli and his dog, Ruby.

The story first appeared on our website Friday afternoon, with an updated version in our Saturday e-edition.

Eli and Ruby have been frequenting areas around the Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township.

Many people, including Lewis, had seen the pair, who were observed soaking wet on Dec. 23, not long before a “flash freeze” sent temperatures plummeting 30 to 40 degrees within two hours.

Eli and Ruby survived the blast of intense cold and the frigid days that followed. Concerned citizens posted a message for help on a Hanover Township community page on Facebook.

Fast forward to Friday, Dec. 30.

The Facebook post seeking help generated hundreds of comments and offers of help. One commentator who grew up in the Breslau section of Hanover Township created a GoFundMe account to help Eli and Ruby.

Lewis also went looking to talk to Eli.

Perhaps not surprisingly, Eli was somewhat reticent. He declined to give his last name. We agreed to respect that. He did tell our reporter some of his story. As Lewis recounted it:

Eli, 43, who resided in Plymouth in the 1990s and early 2000s, said he lived in his Jeep and often stayed with friends in West Virginia and Tennessee. He said he once owned and operated a glass blowing studio in the former Murray Complex in Wilkes-Barre, prior to tenants being evicted about 15 years ago.

“I would live out of my vehicle, my Jeep. During the winter, I would stay with friends and worked on a farm in West Virginia until my friend died,” Eli explained.

Eli said after his friend’s death, he took ownership of Ruby.

“She’s my best friend,” Eli said of Ruby. “My friend’s mom had a sleep disorder and would walk around with glasses and Ruby kept grabbing and chewing up her glasses. After the eighth or ninth pair of glasses, she asked me to take her. That was about two years ago. We’ve been together ever since.”

Eli said he used to stay in the Wilkes-Barre Township area and relocated to Hanover Township about six or seven months ago. He said he does not use illegal drugs or consume alcohol but suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder he blames on being a victim in the county’s juvenile justice scandal known as Kids for Cash.

“My mom and I were estranged at times and Children and Youth got involved. It’s all a blur now,” Eli said.

Eli said he does not receive Social Security disability, unemployment or public assistance and solely relies on donations from strangers. When told about the online fundraiser, Eli began to sob.

***

The online fundraiser went active just before 12 p.m. Friday. Within two hours, more than $2,000 had been raised toward a $3,000 goal. By 8:45 p.m. Friday, as we were writing this editorial, the total raised was over $11,500.

First, we would point out the compassion and generosity of those who donated to the fund. They responded to the needs of a fellow human being in crisis. There is no more pure and honorable act than that. Others spoke about wanting to offer other help to Eli and Ruby.

We thank them. Surely the organizers of the fundraiser and Eli himself feel the same.

We also are doing our best to link those generous folks up with Eli and Ruby.

We wish we could end this piece there. Of course, no good deed goes unpunished.

There were, sadly, those who responded in a less than helpful fashion.

Some wanted to point out that Eli was smoking a cigarette in the photo we ran. The callousness is disgusting, but not surprising.

Others quite rightly ripped into those who made such comments.

We don’t know Eli’s full story. We may never.

What we do know is that a man and his dog are living on the streets. We are hopeful that with your assistance and the connections made as part of the story that Eli can receive the help he needs.

— Times Leader