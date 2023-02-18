🔊 Listen to this

Typically we reserve the editorial space for commentary on issues of significance to Luzerne County, to Pennsylvania more broadly, and sometimes to the nation as a whole.

We rarely, if ever, wade into whatever meaningless culture war crisis of the day is stirred up by the talking heads on cable TV. No good can come of that.

However, we strongly felt that “CNN This Morning” anchor Don Lemon’s recent remarks about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley — and by extension women in general — deserved a reply.

Why? Because they were gross. Insulting. Sexist. Arrogant.

A recap: Haley, 51, formally announced her campaign last week. In her remarks on Wednesday, Haley proposed that politicians older than 75 should submit to “competency tests.”

The proposal was an obvious swipe at the advanced ages of two potential opponents — President Joe Biden, 80, and former President Donald Trump, 76, who so far is the only other Republican to formally declare their candidacy for the 2024 race.

Haley also called for Congressional term limits in a speech that stressed the need for “a new generation to lead us into the future.”

On Thursday morning, Lemon caused jaws to drop in his own studio and nationwide when he took aim at Haley’s age.

“Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime, sorry,” Lemon, 56, said. ” A woman is said to be in her prime in her 20s, 30s and maybe 40s.”

The reverberations began immediately.

“Wait … prime for what?” co-host Poppy Harlow, 40, asked. An awkward exchange followed in which Lemon tried to argue it wasn’t his definition, but that Haley simply needed to be careful about saying other politicians weren’t in their prime.

“Liberals can’t stand the idea of having competency tests for older politicians to make sure they can do the job,” Haley tweeted. “BTW it’s always the liberals who are the most sexist.”

We could come up with a lengthy list of sexist deeds committed by men of all races, parties, and creeds. We suspect almost any woman in this country could do the same. Know why? Because sexism remains institutional and pervasive. Perhaps this is why so many other nations have had women at the helm — decades ago, in some cases — and the U.S. has yet to do so.

Don Lemon just “said the quiet part out loud,” as the saying goes.

The irony is that Lemon, as a Black, gay man in America, has spoken openly about being a trailblazer in his field and the bigotry he has faced along the way.

His casual, cavalier sexism toward Haley — uttered on the national stage — is a reminder that even in marginalized communities, some identities carry more weight than others. Dare we say it, but Lemon spoke as a man first, and like so many men in positions of power he used his words to demean a woman and define the rules that limit women’s success.

Like we said: Gross. Insulting. Sexist. Arrogant.

Cue the insincere apologies.

“The reference I made to a woman’s ‘prime’ this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it,” Lemon tweeted. “A woman’s age doesn’t define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day.”

To say Lemon got roasted in the replies would be an understatement.

In addition to not appearing on the show on Friday, Lemon also issued a second apology to his colleagues, according to an NPR report. During the meeting, CNN’s chief executive, Chris Licht, called Lemon’s comments “unacceptable” and “unfair to his co-hosts,” NPR added.

Let us add: Unacceptable and unfair to every woman in this country, to every child or teen or young woman who may have heard them and felt that all-too-familiar sting of men and a male-dominated society saying “you can go this far, but no farther.”

There’s a hard kernel of truth Lemon tried so clumsily to attack: Haley’s proposal was ageist in the extreme. We live in a country where the arts, culture, and corporations too often treat older people as irrelevant, expensive liabilities, even as we see many older adults remaining physically and intellectually vibrant decades past retirement.

There also are reasonable and compelling arguments to be made against “career politicians,” though that’s not a new discussion.

By all means, let us debate Haley’s proposal.

But let’s put sexism to bed. That kind of thinking is way past its prime.

— Times Leader