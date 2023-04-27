🔊 Listen to this

It is, of course, absurdly early to praise or criticize the announced acquisition of Geisinger Health by the newly formed Risant Health. The very sentence explains why. Risant is being created by Kaiser Permanente, and Geisinger is the first health system to become part of it.

There are some encouraging signs. Geisinger, Risant and Kaiser are all non-profits, so there is no possibility of shareholder return becoming a part of the decision making. Kaiser has a reputation among many of being focused on what’s best for the people it serves while actively looking for ways to improve health care — goals Geisinger has long claimed as its own.

And during a Zoom media conference, Geisinger CEO Jaewon Ryu repeatedly reassured that the regional health care system would stay very much the way it is, with expansion projects continuing, all employees remaining Geisinger employees, no immediate adjustments to the insurance side of Geisinger, or other substantive changes.

As is always the case with such sweeping developments, today’s promises were not extended to any far future, but then they weren’t guaranteed long-term before the announcement. How could they be?

And there is the simple reality, for better or worse, that health care consolidation has become the only way systems can remain competitive. We won’t make the argument for a single-payer system run by the government, though it may be worth pointing out that as these private systems — both for-profit and non-profit — keep merging, consumers keep seeing fewer and fewer companies controlling more and more of the market. Not single-payer, just moving in that general direction.

But we do have a nit to pick with Geisinger’s unveiling of the news. And in keeping with the tradition of saying something good first, we can report that the company seemed to realize its initial shortcoming, and moved quickly and effectively to fix the problem. We also suspect this was an issue caused by Kaiser, not Geisinger.

The failure was in the dense gobbledygook used in the initial, written media release. As reported in our paper, the release used the phrase “value-based” 11 times in the text — 13 times if you count the headline and what this business calls the subhead. Yet the term was never defined.

At least, until one of the people participating the hastily-arranged Zoom media conference asked Ryu to explain “value-based.” Always fairly good at getting the company’s message across, Ryu pointed out that Geisinger has long looked to provide “total health” care, offering the usual need-it-now acute care and emergency services, but also pushing preventive and supportive care into the home and community-based facilities.

“It’s more valuable to the patient, the community and their employer.”

The media release had lots of other unclear argot that sadly creeps into many big business pronouncements these days. “Diverse, multi-payer, multi-provider, community-based health system environments … grow its impact by acquiring and connecting a portfolio of like-minded, nonprofit, value-oriented community-based health systems … high-quality, affordable, and evidence-based care with equitable and improved health outcomes … value-based quality outcomes and savings in multi-payer, multi-provider environments.”

You get the idea.

We do not mean this criticism in any way to be applicable to the actual health care performances of Kaiser, Geisinger, or the newly emerging Risant. We offer it only as a cautionary tale moving forward.

Assuming it was not composed by a computer program like chatGPT, the next time the people responsible for the wording of this particular release write another, consider finding someone who can apply some “value-based” common sense to the wording.

— Times Leader