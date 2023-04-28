🔊 Listen to this

Diamonds to Crestwood School District for staging the first ever “Comets Let’s Soar Day” celebration last Friday. We understand if there is a tendency to see this as a bit bittersweet, coming in the midst of teacher furloughs to cover a large hole in the 2023-24 budget being drawn up, and doubtless some believe this celebration was staged to distract from the hard realities of the furloughs. But we prefer not to be so cynical, and to take the district-wide event at face value: Students in all grades got a break from classwork and celebrate just being “Comets” with an array of options from face-painting to scavenger hunts to brownie sundaes and water balloons. The smiles seemed bountiful, and worth it.

Coal, while on the topic, to whatever series of actions by present or past School Board members/administrators that got Crestwood into the mess they face. The current board seems to be facing the budget shortfall with all hands on deck, and part of the problem apparently is a big increase in health insurance costs, something hard to control in the best of circumstances. But when a school board starts talking about furloughing teachers and eliminating programs on this scale, it almost certainly has been several years in the making. Perhaps someone papered-over operating deficits, or past boards were too reluctant to raise taxes (an understandable sentiment). But clearly cuts like this could have — and should have — been avoided.

Diamonds to the return of Rockin’ the River to Millennium Circle on the River Common in Wilkes-Barre. The three-concert line up was announced Tuesday, and frankly we’d like to see a few more events added to the calendar. While many individuals, organizations and businesses have worked hard to draw people to the venue along the Susquehanna River, it still feels underutilized and underappreciated. The more reasons people are given to enjoy the place, the better.

Coal to whomever is responsible for the paintballs that struck Luzerne County’s Brominski Building last week. While there certainly was grimmer news in our pages, this one felt like the proverbial “broken windows” scenario (even though, fortunately, no windows were apparently broken). Such senseless splattering on a government building just makes the city and the county look bad, while accomplishing nothing beyond creating an expense for clean up.

Diamonds to the continued closure of the Seven Tubs Recreation Area, and yes, you read that right. While we would obviously prefer the public have access to this natural gem during the coming summer, the reason it’s off limits for the foreseeable future is more than worthy, as the state completes a $1.5 million overhaul of the facilities. In this case, “temporary inconvenience” should be well worth the ensuing “permanent improvement.”

Coal, albeit reluctantly, to Luzerne County Detective Charles “Chaz” Balogh for using K-9 officer Spike in ads for his magisterial election campaign. Balogh has a strong record of service in a difficult job, and as Spike’s official handler he has regularly brought the Labrador Retriever to many public appearances — always a welcome addition. And we doubt having Spike in the ads, sans his K-9 vest or any other County markings, will make a big difference in garnering votes. The man’s record amply speaks for itself. But this is one of those “optics” issues. Why even take the chance of the criticism (leveled by Luzerne County Councilman Stephen J. Urban, hardly a non-partisan politician). Does it disqualify him from the post he’s seeking? Certainly not. Does it needlessly provide fodder for foes? Obviously.

— Times Leader